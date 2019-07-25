A$AP Rocky's Sweden Victim Has Criminal Assault History: Report

In the last few hours, there have been several major updates regarding A$AP Rocky and his ongoing assault case in Sweden. In case you're unaware, the rapper has been spending the last three weeks in a Swedish jail after a video showed him getting physical with two young men who were harassing him in the street. Fans have been calling for Rocky's release since they found out he was facing two years in prison and now, it turns out that the man at the center of the whole case actually has a history of criminal assault.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

As reported by TMZ, Mustafa Jafari, the man who A$AP Rocky allegedly tossed in the video, was convicted three years ago of assault when he was just 16-years-old. The incident reportedly happened in the streets of Stockholm when he punched a man in the forehead and proceeded to beat his face in. Jafari was ordered to complete thirty hours of community service and pay his victim $500. He has also reportedly been convicted of two minor drug offences.

This time, the young man is seemingly off the hook as investigators have confirmed that he is no longer involved in the case. For some reason though, A$AP Rocky is still in jail and facing two years in prison... Let's change that, please.