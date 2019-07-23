A$AP Rocky is still in the custody of Swedish officials over an incident that happened a few weeks ago. The rapper's been locked up overseas and the prosecutors have decided to hold him even longer because they believe he's a flight risk. TMZ recently sat down with Rocky's mom, Renee Black, who spoke out about the incident.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rocky's mom recently said that she only spoke to her son but she feels like things are working against her and Rocky right now. She admitted that she's feeling hopeless ever since Trump's failed call to Swedish officials in an attempt to try and get Rocky out. "We thinkin' that if the president himself got involved, you know, and contacted who he did -- if that ain't help, what will help?" She asked.

There are many who believe race has played a factor in Rocky's treatment in Europe. There have even been a few other rappers, including G-Eazy, who've made it abundantly clear that they believe the color of Rocky's skin is why he's being treated the way he is. Rocky's mom alluded to race playing a factor. "I feel like Sweden is making an example of our boys and it's so unjust," she told the cameraman.

"I don't want to call the race card, ok? But, that's what it's looking like," she continued. "If it walks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, then it's a duck."

Peep the clip below.