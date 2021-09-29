This year's Met Gala drew out countless celebrities and influential pop culture figures, including Megan Thee Stallion, Frank Ocean, Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, and even ShaSha'Carri Richardson. From gorgeous outfits to questionable getups, the Met Gala offered plenty of entertainment for fashion critics and fans alike, and one of the most memorable looks came courtesy of A$AP Rocky, who notoriously rocked a giant quilt before ditching it for a more traditional suit and tie ensemble.

Following A$AP Rocky Met Gala appearance alongside his girlfriend Rihanna, social media user @books_n_babies was shocked to discover that the influential artist's outfit predominantly featured one of her late great-grandmother's handcrafted pieces.



Apparently, that social media user's hunch was spot-on because it has been confirmed that the base of the ERL-designed piece was created using a repurposed antique quilt. According to Complex, user @books_n_babies has offered an in-depth breakdown of the quilt’s touching journey from being one of her family's beloved heirlooms to becoming an unsuspecting pop culture artifact.

"So my great grandmothers quilt was donated to an antique/thrift store a while back. When I saw the #metgala Photo I realized instantly that it had to be the same quilt," she said in her original post. "I read the vogue article about the designer finding the quilt in Southern California and with his office not that far from us in Venice California, I demanded that my mom go look for the photos of it on our old bed."

"Looks like great grandma Mary went to the #metgala with @asaprocky and @erl__________," she said, concluding her first post about the uncanny situation.

The Instagram user doubled back with another post and clarified that she had no intentions of shaming or criticizing the designers, and in fact, she revealed that both ERL and Zak Foster, the quilter who helped repurpose her great-grandmother's work, had been in contact with her original post went viral. Instead, she shared more old pictures of the quilt and reassured fans that her family still retains many of her great-grandmother's handcrafted designs.

"I posted this because I found it amazing that some thing that my great grandmother made out of love for my mother,to be used to keep her warm ,and was donated so that it might keep somebody else warm or sold to raise funds for a lovely charity, ended up being used for an amazing statement art piece by amazingly talented people who took it to the next level," she wrote. "And to everyone who is concerned that we gave away this quilt, please don’t be worried we still have many quilts and afghans and handmade lovey‘s that she left behind for us."

Given the shocking backstory behind A$AP Rocky's second-hand quilt, are you a little more impressed with the Testing artist's Met Gala look?

