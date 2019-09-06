There is currently some extremely troubling news coming out of Sweden and, once again, it pertains to A$AP Rocky. For the last couple of months, we've been hearing all about the Harlem rapper's trial for assault after he was captured on video getting into a fight in the streets of Stockholm. Rocky spent a full month behind bars before finally being allowed to return home and even still, he received unfortunate news when he was found guilty. On a positive note, he will not need to spend any further time in prison. Today, it is being reported that his lawyer, Henrik Olssen Lilja, was wounded in a shooting in the European country, adding another shocking layer to this developing story.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Thoughts and prayers are pouring out for the prominent lawyer at this moment. According to Forbes, the incident is being investigated right now with several people having been taken into police custody for questioning. Lilja reportedly called the police himself after he was shot in the head. He was then transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

At the moment, it is unclear whether or not Lilja was targeted in the shooting because of his work or if this has anything to do with the outcome in Rocky's trial. "The investigation is at an intense stage and the police are working on several different fronts to make progress," said the Swedish Police Authority.

We will continue to keep an eye on this situation as it develops. Pray for Henrik Olssen Lilja.