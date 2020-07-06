Is there a new album from A$AP Rocky coming called All Smiles? One of his close friends and associates seems to think so.

One of the AWGE photographers, Bladi, shared a post on his personal page that seemingly points to an imminent release for A$AP Rocky's new album, which is reportedly titled All Smiles.

The rumor stems from the rapper's new name on Instagram. A screenshot was shared to the Rap Direct page on social media, which was later posted by Bladi on his story.

While there is no evidence yet that Flacko is plotting out a new release, the fans on his proper subreddit are taking this news in stride, diving even deeper to produce theories about when the album could be coming.

Considering the fact that over two years have passed since Testing was released, a new album definitely makes sense for Rocky. Do you think there's any truth to this?

The artist's most recent musical appearance came on Lil Yachty's star-studded "T.D." freestyle with Tierra Whack and Tyler, The Creator. The creative also marched in the George Floyd protests that took over the country several weeks ago.

We will keep you updated on any developments regarding this rumor.

