It's hard to imagine that it's been nearly 10 years since A$AP Rocky released his debut mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP. It was a project that marked the shift in hip-hop and blurred the lines between hood and hipster. As Rocky raps on "Demons": "Hipster by heart but I can tell you how the hood feels." It practically summed up the trajectory of hip-hop's post-blog era.



Live.Love.A$AP was released as a free mixtape, like many great bodies of work from that era. However, it's yet to find its way onto streaming platforms. According to High Snobiety, the project will officially hit streaming services right before its 10-year anniversary on Halloween. The project will be widely available on Spotify, Apple, and other platforms on Oct. 29th.

Live.Love.A$AP is one of many mixtapes that's finally being brought over to streaming platforms. Just a week ago, Mac Miller's Faces was uploaded to streaming services while Big K.R.I.T. delivered five mixtapes onto DSPs.

Rocky's debut mixtape included his breakout hit "Peso" as well as the sequel to "Purple Swag" ft. SpaceGhostPurrp and A$AP Nast. With Clams Casino and A$AP Ty Beats handling a large portion of the production, Rocky delivered a project fueled by Houston's chopped-and-screwed sound and Harlem's flamboyance with triplet flows influenced by Memphis' OGs.

