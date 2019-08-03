Just as A$AP Rocky was safely returned to the United States, a leaked document began making the rounds - in which the U.S. Government is said to have strong-armed Swedish authorities with a letter threatening "negative consequences" if the Rocky case wasn't resolved in an immediate fashion.

The actual wording in the letter, read as follows. "To resolve this case as soon as possible to avoid potentially negative consequences to the US-Swedish bilateral relationship," wrote US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O'Brien at the behest of the Government. Swedish Prosecutor-General Petra Lundh is then said to have responded with a letter of his own, decrying the U.S.'s bullish tactics.

"No other prosecutor, not even I, may interfere with a specific case or try to affect the prosecutor responsible," Lundh wrote in response. "Furthermore, when a person is charged and the case is brought before a court, only the court can decide, during or after the trial, whether or not to release the person or decide on supervised detention."