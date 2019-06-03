A$AP Rocky is known nationwide as a "fashion killa." He's regularly spotted at the hottest fashion shows in town, flaunting his latest designer drab and making us all jealous of how he can put together some insanely fly and unconventional fits. Just last week, he attended a Gucci event wearing pants that were covered with animal patches. Not many people can successfully pull that off. Rocky, however, is capable of rocking some absurdly flattering looks. He wants to spread the wealth too. Sometimes, it isn't enough to dress himself every morning because he has also expressed interest in styling one particular NBA player from time to time: Stephen Curry.



Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images -- Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors arrives at the arena before Game Two of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors on June 2, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Taking to Twitter during last night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals, A$AP Rocky let it be known that he wants to work with one of the greatest basketball players of all time. "Tell steph curry he need to let me style him," wrote the rapper before closing with an emphatic, "facts, FENDI FACTS."

Clearly, the Harlem artist wasn't too impressed with Curry's attire before the game. Or perhaps, he liked the outfit so much that he wants to help Steph become even more stylish. Either way, A$AP Rocky wants to style Steph Curry and even though that's all a little weird, we're here for it.