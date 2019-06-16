A$AP Rocky has apparently collected so many bras from raging fans while on the road, that he's become a self-professed expert in lingerie and women's undergarments. During a festival appearance in Vancouver, Canada last night, he professed to the crowd that he was in the process of surmising how to go about starting his own product line of women's undergarments.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"I'm 'bout to start my own fucking lingerie line 'cause I'm collecting all these bras," he motioned to the crowd while brandishing an assortment of lace, straps, and conventional cupholders. "Tell RiRi I'm coming for her. You know she got the Fenty popping. I'm trying to get mine."

His speech seemed to yield the desired result of inciting a score of female fans to flash their breasts, as depicted on the jumbotron. A gleeful Pretty Flacko yelled out, "Tittties!" in response, while also dedicating the remaining stretch to their heroics. "We love titties. Even ladies love titties. This is very rock star right now," he continued enthusiastically. In other Rocky tour-related news, the A$AP Mob is rumored to be mulling over the idea of joining Kid Cudi for an extensive tour in the not so distant future. Flacko has been one to hoard ideas and projects like a motherf*cker. More often than not, it all adds up.

