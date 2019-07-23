He's been detained in a Swedish jail for three weeks, but Rolling Loud officials must be confident that A$AP Rocky will be home in time for their festival. Nearly a month after announcing the line-up for their Bay Area concert, Rolling Loud New York has shared which artists will take to their stages in October.

The show will take place at Citi Field in New York City and will last its traditional two days. On October 12, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and the Wu-Tang Clan will headline. There will also be performances by Playboi Carti, YG, Gunna, Trippie Redd, DaBaby, Wale, Blueface, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Moneybagg Yo, Desiigner, Young M.A, Flipp Dinero, Rico Nasty, Jay Critch, Lil Keed, Polo G, Lil Gotit and many more. Although he remains locked up in a Florida prison, Kodak Black is also listed as a performer for Day One of the festival.

The following day A$AP Rocky shares the headlining title with Lil Uzi Vert. Other artists on the roster for Day Two include Tyga, Juice Wrld, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Pusha T, Ski Mask Tha Slump God, DMX, Lil Skies, Megan Thee Stallion, Smokepurpp, Saweetie, Dave East, Melii, Denzel Curry, Kash Doll, Action Bronson, Curren$y, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Mosey, Don Q, and $uicideboy$.

Tickets for the first New York installment of the Rolling Loud festival go on sale this Friday, July 26.