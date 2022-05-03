A$AP Rocky isn't letting his recent LAX arrest stop him from living his dreams. Though the 33-year-old was faced with a few tests of his mental strength over the last few weeks – what with rumours of him cheating on his pregnant girlfriend and allegations of his involvement in a Hollywood shooting floating around online – he's managed to come out on top, debuting new music with Playboi Carti at Smokers Club, and now, teasing the arrival of something else this Thursday on his Instagram.

The original post has since been deleted, but early this morning Rocky dropped off the cover art for what could either be a short film, a single with an accompanying music video, or a full-length project, according to online speculation.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

"A Ghetto Love Tale," text at the top reads, just above a photo of the New York-born rapper and Rihanna, who looks stunning as usual in an all-red ensemble, complete with a veil covering her face.

Beneath, we see a caricature of a famous photo of the pair kicking back on a fire escape in the Big Apple, seemingly taking a smoke break in their coordinated fuzzy outfits. "Roll my blunt," and "Dats mah b!$h" are written beside them, reminding us of their love for weed, and teasing a potential title.

The bottom of the page lists off credits, naming Rocky himself as the writer, director and executive producer. Skepta, Hector Delgado, Krash, Nort Ollem, Shlohmo, and D33J assisted with additional production, and a warning message tells us that whatever the "Fashion Killa" has been working on is rated R.

It's been a hot minute since we've heard new music from A$AP on his own, so fans are looking forward to hearing what will follow his most recent release, "The God Hour" with A$AP Ant.





Are you looking forward to hearing new music from the Harlem-born performer? Sound off in the comments, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on A$AP Rocky's upcoming release.

[Via]