Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been romantically linked to each other since late last year. The couple was rumored to be dating way back in November when they were spotted out together in NYC, fueling dating rumors further when they spent the holidays together in Rihanna's home country Barbados.

A$AP Rocky later confirmed in May of this year that he and the Fenty CEO were indeed dating, calling Rih the "love of my life." They've recently been spotted out together in the Big Apple again, smiling wide as they enjoyed each other's company and packed on the PDA. While out together on another date night in the city, Rocky quite literally swept the beauty mogul off her feet.



Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The couple ignored cameras as they pranced down the lower east side streets together hand-in-hand. TMZ reports the couple kept their romantic night going from Saturday into the wee hours of Sunday morning (June 27). Eventually, Rocky swept the ANTI artist in a scene right out of a movie before they drove away in an SUV waiting for them.

The footage was allegedly shot around 5:30 am/6 am on Sunday so it's quite clear they were enjoying their time together. The couple has been spotted out and about all over the city in recent weeks and have not been shy about showing each other affection.

Check out the sweet footage below. In other Rih news, she recently got her matching tattoo with Drake covered. Despite this, it seems like former flames are on good terms, linking up in Los Angeles for a dinner date with Rocky.

