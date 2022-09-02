A$AP Rocky Surprises Fans With "Our Destiny" Ft. Playboi Carti

They have been friends for years and have collaborated in the past, and for this New Music Friday (September 2), A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti blessed Hip Hop with a new release, "Our Destiny." This one came out of left field for fans as the track wasn't teased or given the rollout treatment, but its arrival was welcomed with open arms.

Initially, Rocky shared this one via his Instagram, but less than an hour ago, the collab's visual made its way to YouTube. We haven't heard much from Rocky in recent months as he's welcomed a son with Rihanna and has been easing into his role as a devoted dad. The rapper's legal troubles have also kept him shying away from the limelight, as he has been charged with assault for allegedly shooting a former member of his A$AP crew.

Despite the legal problems, Rocky is pressing forward musically without hesitation. Stream "Our Destiny" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Break your heart I won't make a promise

I'm too hip, that girl glued to my hip