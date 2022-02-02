It's been a very busy few weeks for critically accalimed rapper and fashion icon A$AP Rocky. Not only has he been featured on a culturally anticipated powerhouse of a project (via the single "Arya" from NIGO's upcoming I Know NIGO compilation album), announcement of Rihanna's pregnancy shook the world and turned the sphere of social media on its axis for a few days. Prior to these major happenings, a virtual iteration of A$AP Yams Day took place, continuing the commemoration of his fallen friend and loved one. Now, it looks like he's getting back to work on even more music.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky was recently seen in the studio alongside Hit-Boy. A screenshot was posted to Akademik's Instagram page:





Rocky's latest release came in 2018, by way of an album entitled Testing. Since then, he's been relatively quiet musically as far as independent ventures. He and Tyler, The Creator were slated to potentially release a collaborative effort named Wang$ap, but the album hasn't come into fruition just yet. Rocky has been active in the features department, though, racking up appearances on "T.D." from Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 3 project, "Wave Gods" on Nas' Magic album, and the aforementioned NIGO offering.

Also present in the image in question was our 2021 Producer Of The Year, the aptly named Hit-Boy. He has been on an absolute tear in the recent year, and that is seemingly continuing into 2022. To end the year, Hit-Boy provided the canvas for the previously brought up Nas album, Magic. Since then, he's been seen in the studio with Kanye West, The Game, Big Sean, and a host of others. All of these sightings occured only one month into the new year, displaying that Hit-Boy is a man on a mission.

Are you looking forward to what may come of a new Hit-Boy and A$AP Rocky collaboration? We'll keep you updated on what comes of this meeting of the two artists. Share your thoughts with us below!