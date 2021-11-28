A$AP Rocky has been in album mode for quite some time. His upcoming album ALL SMILES has been in the works for a while now, as he has previewed some of its songs at concerts and festivals.

On Saturday (Nov. 27), fans stopped Rocky while he was in his car and had him spit a brief freestyle for them. With a hard-hitting trap beat in the background, Rocky lets off a quick verse about the women in his life and his drug use.

While it is exciting to see Rocky back in his rapping bag, fans in the comments were fixated on his stylish jacket. The Gucci x Balenciaga collaboration he dons is a beige and brown hoodie with the Gucci logo all over the design. The comment section praised it saying "OK but that jacket harder than the actual freestyle" and "That Gucci x balenciaga jacket go so hard."

This video surfaces a few weeks after Rocky spit a cypher with Andy Milonakis in New York in early November. The momentum Rocky is building towards ALL SMILES is real.

While there is no confirmed tracklist for the project, he was recently seen having dinner with Kanye West and hitting the studio with Young Thug. He landed a feature verse on Thug's recent project Punk, but they could potentially have a song together on the new Rocky project.

Are you excited for new A$AP Rocky music?