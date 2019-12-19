The news cycle has been quite strange over the last 48 hours. Trump was impeached hours after 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison. But in the mix of all of that, A$AP Rocky was hit with one of the worst types of celebrity scandals: a leaked sex tape. Throughout the whole day, in the midst of Trump and 6ix9ine memes was the world chiming in on Rocky's performance in the alleged sex tape.



The rapper has been relatively quiet for the majority of the day but he finally hit Twitter to address the madness. Clearly, he's shrugging off the criticism -- if it is him in the first place. The rapper, speaking as his penis' defense attorney, denied "any slow strokes or lack of killin the pussy."

"MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY," he began. "AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO," he continued. "BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM."

Despite tweeting this out, the rapper was still getting trolled on Twitter. Some people claimed he was lying, others wanted to be added to the "long list of satisfied women," and one person praised Rocky for maintaining a steady camera angle.