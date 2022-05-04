A$AP Rocky has shared a teaser for new music being released on Thursday, titled "D.M.G." The highly-anticipated work is being billed as an AWGE picture starring A$AP Rocky.

In the new teaser, Rocky and Rihanna can be seen hanging out on a fire escape, presumably in New York, and getting accosted by the paparazzi. The couple was spotted filming a video in New York back in July 2021.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Rocky first announced the new music in a since-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday which revealed that Skepta, Hector Delgado, Krash, Nort Ollem, Shlohmo, and D33J all provided additional production for Rocky's latest work. While Rihanna is featured in the teaser and on the artwork, it's unclear whether she will be featured on the new song.

Regardless of whether Rihanna is featured, Rocky remarked during an interview with GQ last year that she has “absolutely” influenced his upcoming music.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said at the time. "It’s just a different point of view.”

Rocky recently played two new records during his set at the Smoker’s Club Festival, last weekend, in San Bernardino, California. One of the tracks included a feature from Playboi Carti, who also performed at the festival.

Rocky's last full-length album, Testing, was released back in 2018. Fans are hoping the new music will be a sign that his long-awaited follow-up, ALL $MILES, is not far off.

Check out Rocky's newest teaser video below.



