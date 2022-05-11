Just a few weeks ago, A$AP Rocky was intercepted by police while landing at LAX. The rapper had just been on vacation with Rihanna in the Barbados, and the arrest came as a huge shock to the hip-hop world. As it turns out, Rocky had been arrested in connection with an alleged shooting from November where Rocky had reportedly struck a man in the hand with a gun shot.

In the ensuing investigation into the shooting, cops went to Rocky's Los Angeles home where they raided the premises, looking for weapons. While the police did find quite a few guns, it turns out they were all purchased legally and none of them were used in the alleged shooting that Rocky was arrested for.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

According to TMZ, it now appears as though Rocky is moving out of the home that was subjected to the raid. In photos that can be seen using the "via" link down below, you can clearly view Uhaul trucks at the property. Typically, you only use these types of vehicles when you want to move a plethora of items, so it isn't a reach to suspect that Rocky just doesn't want to be in that house anymore.

For now, there are no more updates on the shooting case, however, the investigation is still very much ongoing. Stay tuned to HNHH for any updates as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

[Via]