A$AP Rocky says that his performance at Rolling Loud in New York City over the weekend is his last show prior to the release of his long-awaited next album. Rocky made the announcement with a graphic on Instagram, Saturday, ahead of his appearance at the festival.

In addition to revealing that his album is imminent, the image also features several other phrases such as “The Death of the Dummy,” “ASAP Rocky, the Grim Interview,” “Psycho-delic: What Does AWGE Mean?” and “Flacko’s World: Everything Is Revealed All at Once.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

During his set, Rocky brought out GloRilla and French Montana, and performed his unreleased collaboration with Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell.

While his album is approaching, Rocky has details about what fans can expect from the project limited. Speaking about the album Dazed back in May, Rock confirmed that the title would not be All Smiles, as rumored.

"I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it," he added. "I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound…I just like where it is.”

Rocky's last album, Testing, was released back in 2018.

Check out Rocky's announcement below.

[Via]