Fresh off of the release of his latest stand-up special, Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael sat down with A$AP Rocky, who is gearing up to release his long-awaited fourth studio album. In a piece for Interview Magazine, the two discussed masculinity, fatherhood, and more, during which Rocky noted that he's been working overtime with Tyler, The Creator in recent weeks.

Tyler's name was brought up by Carmichael, who recalled that they were both introduced to each other by the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper.



Lars Niki / Getty Images

When asked by Carmichael what he's working on currently, Rocky revealed: "I’ve been working with T a lot, man. We blocked out the last two weeks and have been working on a lot of music, but I’m wrapping up this album right now, about to direct a few of these videos. And I can tell you, just from doing a couple of music videos, it’s so much energy and preparation and curation. And music videos are only three to four minutes long. You’re doing features, man. That blows my mind. I can’t imagine that amount of stress."

The new album won't be the first time that Rocky and Tyler have collaborated. Back in 2018, the two worked on "Potato Salad" and even remarked about making a collaborative project; however, it never came to fruition. They reunited again, earlier this year, for the intro track off of Nigo's I Know Nigo!

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky and Carmichael discuss fashion, getting older in rap, and much more.

[Via]