2019 was an eventful year for A$AP Rocky, and the same can be said for Donald Trump. The rapper found himself jailed in Sweden last year after getting into an altercation in the street. Although he claimed it was self-defense, he did get convicted but as it turns out, Trump apparently tried to persuade Sweden to free the rapper.

Rocky hit the Breakfast Club up earlier today where he revealed that he spoke on Trump's involvement. The rapper explained that he was left in the dark in Sweden about when he'd actually be released and just to have some sort of support meant the world to him.

"I don't feel no way about that," he said about Trump speaking on his case in the White House. "I was very thankful for everybody that supported me. Even him. You know, being in that situation 'cause when you just in there, the support is what lifts you up."

The rapper was later released and brought back to America but a few members of Trump's team expressed that they were pissed Rocky never thanked them personally. Well, it appears as though that was "cap," as the kids say.

"I spoke to [Trump] to thank them," he said. "I don't agree with all the political shit that he does at all but I'm just thankful for everybody that supported me in there."

Confirming that he spoke to Trump on the phone personally, he added that Trump will forever be known to him as the guy who yells "you're fired!" "So when I'm really in Sweden and thinkin' about all this political shit, I kind of thought that it was going to make my situation worse but I was still thankful. I'm just keeping it a hundred," he added. Although he didn't get into details about the conversation itself, when Charlamagne brought up Melania's involvement, Rocky simply stated, "I think she thinks I'm handsome."