We all know that the A$AP mob often works closely with Virgil Abloh, of the famed streetwear label Off-White. In fact, they even teamed up with the brand at the start of the year to release merch in celebration of "Yams day," honouring the legacy of their late mob member, A$AP Yams. Virgil Abloh has been a big part of the fashion world for a hot minute now, whether he's DJ'ing all across the world, working with Louis Vuitton, or taking on big projects with his signature Off-White brand, but few know that he had his start founding the Chicago streetwear brand Pyrex Vision. In a surfaced video, A$AP Ferg discusses how A$AP Twelvyy was actually the one to come up with the name for the esteemed label.

Ian connor and A$AP Rocky appear in an episode of Kerwin Frost Talks, with Kerwin frost, and as the 3 leisurely sip their tea (and Lord Flacko proceeds to stroke a dog), Rocky recalls how there would be no Off-White "if it wasn't for A$AP [Twelvyy]". "Twelvyy's the one who named Pyrex," piped in Connor, referring to how Abloh's original brand, Pyrex, was later made into the Off-White brand we all know today. Flacko explained how, after Abloh got sued for copyright for the Pyrex name, Twelvyy decided to take inspiration from the trademarked Pyrex brand, and come up with a new, and original name. For those that don't know, Pyrex (trademarked as PYREX) "is a brand introduced by Corning Inc. in 1915 for a line of clear, low-thermal-expansion borosilicate glass used for laboratory glassware and kitchenware." Flacko explained how, after getting sued for a cease-and-decist Twelvyy said "well you know what they only use Pyrex for, they use it to cook off-white, people don't know they wearing something called crack, they might as well say 'crack', it's called off-white cus thats what you cook in Pyrex. So Twelvyy named that with Virgil." Rock is referring to the common practise of cooking crack cocaine in Pyrex containers as they are famously known to withstand very high temperatures.

In an interview with Teen Vogue back in 2018, Virgil Abloh was briefly questioned about his first brand, Pyrex Vision, and what made him "transition from Pyrex Vision to Off-White," but he didn't seem to mention the story with Twelvyy at all. "My goal was to tell a dialogue between high fashion and streetwear," he explained, "so, the name Off-White, in my mind, is between black and white. So, that middle ground is a mixture between both genres of fashion."