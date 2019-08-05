Each Sunday, Kanye West organizes an exclusive invite-only service to celebrate the beginning of a new week. He began the tradition at the top of the year, naming it Sunday Service and teaming up with a talented choir, his cousin Tony Williams, and many others to bring his vision to life. There have been many stars in the limited crowd that gathers weekly in Calabasas, including regular appearances from Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Katy Perry, Dave Chappelle, and more. Yesterday, people were surprised to see one man turning up to the gospel tunes in the desert as A$AP Rocky stopped by to chill with his ex-fling Kendall Jenner and other friends.

Rocky was spotted at Sunday Service this weekend where he chatted up his ex-girlfriend in a varsity jacket. A$AP Ferg was also present. Rocky additionally exchanged pleasantries with Kanye West after the service ended, which shouldn't be all too surprising considering West's efforts to free the rapper with his wife.

Until late last week, A$AP Rocky was being held in a Swedish jail on assault charges. He is now back home in the United States and he has already told people that he's never going back to Sweden. His sentencing is currently scheduled for August 14.

