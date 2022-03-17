A$AP Rocky is one of the biggest artists in the world right now, and while he hasn't released an album since back in 2018, there is no denying that his name carries a lot of weight. The artist is currently making big waves in the fashion world, and whenever he can collaborate with a big brand or entity, he tries to give it his best shot.

Well, Rocky certainly outdid himself this time as he partnered with the fine people at Mercedes-Benz for a special capsule that truly takes on the aesthetics of the brand, all while merging the fashion sensibilities of Rocky.









As you can see in the various Instagram posts about the capsule, there are various jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, and sweatpants that are part of the collection. It is a nice merge of luxury branding with a streetwear style that has been made popular by artists like Rocky and many others. Overall, if you're a fan of either Rocky or Mercedez, you will have to give this capsule a look.









All of the pieces were released today on both Pacsun and the AWGE website. Let us know what you think, in the comments section down below.