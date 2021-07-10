It seems A$AP Rocky is doing everything but release music these days. From his new relationship with Rihanna to collabs with fashion powerhouses Klarna and Bottega Veneta, Rocky has been all over the internet but seemingly away from the studio. Well, the New York is continuing his fashion-focused around with his new role at PacSun as their first ever guest creative director, he stated in a press release on Thursday.

"This partnership is special to me because it’s a collaboration that combines my roots, A$AP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds," Rocky stated, A$AP Worldwide of course being his brand with fellow A$AP Mob members. Overseeing collaborations within the brand, new brand campaigns, and planning what ends up with the stores are among some of his responsibilities at PacSun.

He goes on to preview what fans should be expecting: "Together with PacSun, we will be releasing several limited-edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time"-- including a new line of Vans Old Skools.

"The design process working with Rocky has really allowed the PacSun brand, which has always been built on youth culture, to connect design innovation with what is happening from a cultural perspective and translate that into coveted unique product offerings and design collaborations for our consumer," PacSun president Brie Olson said about the collaboration.

