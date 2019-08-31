This has shaped up to be a strong week for the FIRE EMOJI playlist. We've got a great entry from A$AP Rocky with his first official track since making it home from Sweeden. "Babushka Boi" is one of Rocky's hottest tracks in a minute. The New York rapper comes through with fire verses, a brilliant video, and a wonky beat. Definitely be sure to stream this one.

We've also got two separate tracks from one of the best rappers out right now, Pusha-T. The artist comes through with the Ms. Lauryn Hill assisted "Coming Home" and "Sociopath." "Coming Home" is all about the criminal justice system and comes hand-in-hand with the announcement of Pusha-T's new campaign. The Third Strike campaign, boosted by a $25,000 donation from Push hopes to free people serving life sentences because of the 3 Strikes Drug Law. Also noteworthy, are new tracks from Lil Tecca's debut, a new single from EARTHGANG, and more. Check out the full playlist below.

