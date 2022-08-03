Earlier this summer, A$AP Rocky raised some eyebrows when he called men wearing women's clothing "punk" during a chat with Interview Magazine, but now, he's proving any doubters wrong by rocking a leather kilt around New York City.

"I feel more badass when I’m in a kilt. I feel more tough, if that makes any sense. I feel like you should wear what you want. It’s punk," were his exact words when speaking to comedian Jerrod Carmichael earlier in June.

A$AP Rocky performs during Wireless Festival 2022 Day 1 -- Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

On Tuesday (August 2), paparazzi captured photos of the 33-year-old strolling through his hometown, wearing a black leather kilt layered under a Givenchy hoodie of the same colour.

Rocky accessorized with a pair of black leather clogs on his feet, a red baseball hat with a yellow and black bandana wrapped around it, as well as his usual black sunglasses.

From the looks of spectator snapshots, the father of one spent his day out snapping creative photos and shooting videos on his iPhone, even greeting some lucky fans he crossed paths with while wandering around SoHo.

After Rihanna gave birth to the couple's son back in May, we've been seeing more of her and the rapper.

Just last week, they were spotted in the Big Apple wearing coordinated navy ensembles, and before that, the "Shut Up And Drive" songstress made her re-entry into the world while cheering her man on at Wireless Festival and Rolling Loud Portugal.

Check out photos of A$AP Rocky in his leather kilt here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.

[Via]