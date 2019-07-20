The #FreeASAPROCKY movement is in full effect but is the White House truly involved in aiding in the rapper's release? We previously reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian petitioned their Oval Office contacts to help get the ball rolling on freeing A$AP Rocky from the custody of Swedish officials. It's been two weeks since he was arrested on suspicion of assault, and President Trump tweeted that he's going to make some calls to help with the situation.

"Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration," he wrote. "I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!"

Kim took to her Twitter account to honor those who she claims have been working behind the scenes on Rocky's behalf. "Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends," she said. "Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼."

However, the Swedish Prosecution Authority has issued a statement to Page Six saying that they've not received any contact from the President or any government official. “We have had no communication with the White House,” they said, adding that even if someone had reached out to them, it is “not possible for the U.S. President to have any influence on the Swedish legal procedure.”

According to Page Six, four U.S. representatives shared in a joint statement that they have contacted the Swedish government. The Swedish Prosecution Authority may not have been directly involved in that correspondence, but there reportedly have been efforts by the United States government to bring Rocky home as soon as possible.