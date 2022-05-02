A$AP Rocky premiered an unreleased collaboration with Playboi Carti during his performance at the Smokers Club Festival in West Hollywood on Saturday night. The two have worked together at numerous points in their careers, including on the tracks, "New Choppa," "Frat Rules," and "Telephone Calls."

While Carti didn't join Rocky on stage for the song, he performed his own set at the festival over the weekend. Other artists featured on the lineup included Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Wale, Joey Bada$$, Rico Nasty, Wiz Khalifa, Chief Keef, and more.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Rocky's girlfriend, Rihanna, was also present during the performance; however, the pregnant 34-year-old did not join him on stage.

Rocky's Smokers Club performance comes after he was detained at LAX for his alleged involvement in a Hollywood shooting back in November of 2021. The incident reportedly caused Rihanna to cancel her scheduled baby shower.

“She hasn't spoken much about [the arrest],” a source recently told US Weekly. “She's truly focused on her pregnancy and not trying to get too stressed.”

The source added: “She is very confident about everything and has told friends she just hopes for a positive outcome. [She] is powerful and will do what she can to help him. She loves ASAP and wants him to be by her side when she gives birth.”

Check out Rocky's preview of his unreleased song with Carti below, as well as more footage from his performance at Smokers Club Festival.

