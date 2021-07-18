The hype surrounding new music from A$AP Rocky has been real since the announcement of a new project coming soon. The anticipation for his new album, All $miles, follows a long wait between projects from the Harlem rapper. His last project, Testing, was released in 2018.

On Saturday, July 17, A$AP Rocky posted a snippet on the Gram of what appeared to be a new song. He captioned the IG post, "CLIP ON MY HIP LIKE THE BAC AH DA BEEPER THANK YOU @Pacsun." Besides the shout out to PacSun, the company that the New York rapper was just named guest creative director of, the caption sounded like the song lyrics that were featured in the teaser. Lyrics heard from the preview also include, "These n***as hoes I can tell, these n***as some hoes in a cell, these n***as show and they tell."

A$AP Rocky's new sneak peek featured many promotions from PacSun. The preview was part of a new online campaign for PacSun following the recent news of the collaboration between the "Fashion Killa" MC and the California-based clothing brand.

More clues to a new project from A$AP Rocky include the recent sighting of him and girlfriend Rihanna filming a new music video. This appearance of the two has caused fans to speculate whether or not the music video is for upcoming music from A$AP Rocky, or music from his fashion mogul sweetheartRihanna.

Either way, we're tuned in for a release from either artist. Are you excited for new music from A$AP Rocky? Sound off in the comments below.

