The arrest of A$AP Rocky in Sweden made international headlines as fans and friends called for his freedom. As the story goes, the rapper was being followed by two individuals in the streets of Stockholm, even after Rocky asked them to leave him alone. A physical altercation broke out and Rocky and two members of his entourage were charged with assault.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Rocky's case will now be the focus of a new documentary titled, Stockholm Syndrome, set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival as part of the Juneteeth programming. The 105-minute documentary directed by The Architects captures Rocky's rise to fame and his experience dealing with Sweden's legal system.

Stockholm Syndrome includes a mix of archival footage, animation, and interviews with appearances from a few prominent figures who advocated for his freedom. A$AP Ferg, Tyler, The Creator, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and more are confirmed to make cameos in the documentary.

"Stockholm Syndrome chronicles the meteoric rise of this contemporary trendsetter, capturing the exuberance of youth and urgency of hip-hop in equal parts, before taking a detour into darkness," reads a description of the documentary in a press release.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The case made bigger headlines after it was brought to the attention of then-president Donald Trump who, thanks to Kanye West, said he was working to bring Rocky back to America.

Rocky spent a month in a detention center in Sweden before he was released. The rapper was found guilty but was given a suspended sentence and had to pay the victim $1,270 for damages.

Stockholm Syndrome debuts at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, June 13th at 8 p.m. EST.

