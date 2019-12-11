A$AP Rocky's arrest was one of the weirdest stories of the summer. Not just because of his arrest but because of the news cycle that followed. Friends and peers of Rocky said they'd boycott the country while Donald Trump and his aides ended up getting involved following a little push from Kim Kardashian. Ultimately, he was released and went back to work upon his return to the US.

Today, the rapper returned to Sweden for his first performance in the country since his arrest earlier this year. The rapper hit the 'Gram where he announced that he'd be giving free admission to underprivileged communities. What was more surprising, though, is his stage set up during his set. The rapper took the stage and performed from inside of a cafe which is clearly in reference to his incarceration. The rest of the show included typical Rocky antics, including the ceremonious collection of bras that were thrown on stage.

Rocky appeared to be rocking the green sweatshirt that he designed for the inmates at the prison where he was locked up this summer. He previously revealed that he tried to design inmate uniforms and perform for the inmates but ultimately, he was denied permission to do so by the Detention Manager, Fredrik Wallin.

Peep the footage of A$AP Rocky's performance in Sweden below.