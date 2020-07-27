Rihanna has been on her mogul vibes for a minute, establishing several highly-successful businesses outside of music. With Fenty Skin just starting out, the pop star is looking set to create a line of inclusive skincare products for women, men, and all genders. With her Savage X Fenty lingerie line catering to women of all shapes and sizes, her latest venture into the skincare world has cemented her status as one of the most inclusive entrepreneurs in the business right now.

As we all freak out over a potential team-up between Rih and Eminem, which was teased by the latter's marketing partner, Rihanna is getting some major props from her rumored boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

"MUCH LUV 2 @BADGALRIRI 4 FEATURING FELLAZ IN THE LATEST @fentyskin CAMPAIGN," wrote the rapper on Instagram, sharing several photos from the upcoming drop. "MELANIN O𝒩 FLEEK 𝒮𝒦𝐼𝒩 O𝒩 𝐹𝐸𝒩𝒯𝒴 𝐵𝒜𝐵𝒴 !!!"

A$AP Rocky was included in the reveal of Fenty Skin, announcing that there would be products specifically for men. Lil Nas X was also a part of the campaign.

Following Rihanna's break-up with Hassan Jameel, Rih and Flacko were spotted together multiple times, continuing their seemingly endless string of relationship teases. This time, people think they're just keeping things low-key.

Will you be looking into Fenty Skin for your skincare needs?