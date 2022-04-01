With the world still buzzing about Will Smith's Oscars slap from this past weekend, ASAP Rocky is the latest celebrity to share his opinion on the situation.

After Chris Rock cracked a distasteful joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Will Smith stepped in to defend his wife, slapping the comedian across his face while on stage.

Since then, social media has been in a frenzy as fans, celebrities and influencers alike are debating and offering their own opinions on the unexpected situation.

Earlier today, a preview from the upcoming episode of N.O.R.E and DJ EFN's podcast Drink Champs featuring ASAP Rocky was dropped. In the clip, the "Praise The Lord" rapper is heard giving his take on the slap heard around the world.

"I’m a fan of Will, Jada, Chris, all of them. They OGs,” Rocky said in the clip below. “I think it’s unfortunate that he emasculated another Black man in front of all them people like that. But I do think that, like, it’s some built-up shit that probably wasn’t really targeted at Chris Rock. I don’t know, it seems like it’s more than just a G.I. Jane joke.”

Tank, who is also featured on the episode, offered his opinion as well.

"We've seen some crazier jokes. Sometimes it's just the straw that breaks the camel's back," the artist said. "This straw right here, it may not be all about you, but this little straw you just put on that camel's pack was enough, to send me."

"Now was he wrong? Yes he was wrong," Tank continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drink Champs (@drinkchamps)

The standpoint on the morality of Smith's actions has been a constant topic in just about every room this week.

Some celebrities view the incident as not being that big of a deal, while others claim to have been deeply affected by the event.

As the week finally winds down, hopefully this weekend's upcoming Grammy Awards will give everyone something new to discuss.