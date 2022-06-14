A$AP Rocky is a man who has always marched to the beat of his own drum. Long before he dubbed himself a "Fashion Killa" on his 2013 song, the New York-born rap star carried himself with a certain swagger that's only become more obvious with age. Recently, the father of one sat down with his friend, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, for a conversation with Interview Magazine about everything from masculinity to fatherhood and fear.

Seeing as Rocky's so involved in the fashion world, it was only natural for the topic to come up. "My girl could wear all of my clothes and get away with it," he said of the double standard that exists when men wear dresses, skirts, and other "feminine" pieces.

"When I shop, I go to the women’s section to find good pieces," the 33-year-old revealed. "because I know that no other guys will have them. The Gucci North Face coats, the bubble jackets, those were all for females. That’s why you never saw no other guys walking around in them."

Also addressing his love for kilts (which he even wore on his most recent GQ cover), Rocky shared, " I feel more badass when I’m in a kilt. I feel more tough, if that makes any sense. I feel like you should wear what you want. It’s punk."

While the style talk was certainly interesting, another noteworthy moment came when the Testing hitmaker recalled the moment he and A$AP Lou found A$AP Yams' unresponsive body in his Brooklyn apartment on January 18th, 2015.





"Yo, no bullshit. The day Yams died, me and Lou found him and he wasn’t responsive," Rocky shared when he and Carmichael were discussing how to find humour in the darker moments of life. "We ran to the kitchen to get water, ice, shit like that."

The recording artist said that he got to the kitchen first, and could see down the hallway from where he was standing. "I’m at the sink pouring water, and I look down the hall and see Lou running to help me grab some ice to wake Yams up. It was like a cartoon — my man tripped and slid down the hall on a carpet like Aladdin, bro. He went from the living room and slid all the way to the kitchen. I’m literally dying crying, but I’m crying from laughing, and I’m crying ’cause Yams is dead."

Though there was a brief moment of comic relief, Rocky has previously spoken on how traumatizing the moment was. "I just look at his face. I look at Lou. You could just tell. We knew," he told The New York Times in 2015. "I was scared. I was wilding on everybody, like, ‘Who let him do drugs?’ Even though you can’t blame nobody."

Read A$AP Rocky and Jerrod Carmichael's full conversation here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

