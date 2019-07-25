For weeks, A$AP Rocky's supporters have held out hope that Swedish officials would drop their investigation into the rapper. Unfortunately, it was announced on Thursday morning that prosecutors have officially charged Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, with assault, according to The Associated Press. This comes on the heels of the news that one of the two men who stalked, assaulted, and harassed Rocky and his entourage would not face any charges.

There have been relentless efforts by politicians and White House officials, including President Trump, to come to an agreement with both the Swedish government and prosecutors to have Rocky released. However, prosecutors have made it clear that the American government has no weight or say in how they navigate their court system.

Contrary to reports, the deputy governor at the jail where Rocky is being detained has stated the rapper's living conditions are both sanitary and comfortable. According to Billboard, each cell has a bed with a mattress, a television, a sink, and Rocky reportedly has full access to reading materials and radios. Inmates also interact with each other up five hours a day.

Meanwhile, there has been a call to boycott Sweden until Rocky is released, but not everyone is jumping on the bandwagon. Does it change things now that the rapper will be facing a trial and possibly lengthy prison time?