After returning to the stage for a headlining set at Anaheim's REAL Street Festival last weekend, A$AP Rocky is back in touring mode. He continued his summer festival circuit by flying out to the Netherlands for Lowlands Festival. After performing his own set, Rocky joined the Australian psychedelic band, Tame Impala, on stage to close out the festival.

The Testing rapper performed his latest single "Sundress", which was produced by Tame Impala frontman, Kevin Parker. Parker has been scouted by other rappers, like Travis Scott ("Skeletons"), for his pristine sound. Following "Sundress", Rocky shouted out "anyone who has experimented with psychedelics before" - which was probably a current reality for many of the attendees, given he was at an alternative music festival - and turned up the auto-tune for his trippy track, "L$D" off of his 2015 album, At Long Last A$AP. Rocky actually performed the same set of songs along with Tame Impala during their Coachella set this year.

Good to see that Rocky wasted no time jumping back in the game following his month-long imprisonment in Sweden and remains unfazed following the guilty verdict he received on Wednesday. However, he was sentenced to a probationary period of two years, and had to pay legal expenses to the state and compensation to the victim of the assault.

Watch the Lowlands performance below.