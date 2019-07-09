Friends and family of A$AP Rocky are doing their best to fight for the rapper's freedom, but he remains in a Swedish jail. Rocky's arrest and incarceration stem from a recent incident where the rapper was visiting Sweden and was walking the streets with his entourage. The group was stalked and harassed by two men who not only became violent and threw headphones at one of Rocky's security guards, but also continued to grab and grope at the group as they attempted, and failed, to dodge the two men.

Eventually, the incident became physical and one of the two men was beaten. He was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and even though there is video footage showing Rocky saying he doesn't want problems and trying to avoid confrontation, he was taken into custody. There have been reports that he will be held for two weeks, and friend A$AP Ferg shared on social media that Rocky is facing six years in prison for defending himself.

TMZ claims that they have information regarding the jail where Rocky is being held. According to the outlet, the facility is intolerable as there is human waste strewn about and inedible food and water for inmates. The publication reports that Rocky has only had one apple to eat per day. In the meantime, rappers have banded together for a call to boycott Sweden. Free A$AP Rocky.