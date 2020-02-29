JMBLYA Festival will be back for its eighth run in May, and artists like A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti will be headlining the 2020 event taking place in Dallas, Austin, and Houston. These hip-hop favourites are among good company on the traveling music festival's stacked lineup. 2019 breakout stars like Lil Tecca, Lil Tjay, and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack signee, Don Toliver are among the billed artists performing at the Texas festival.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Fresh talent like Canadian-born bbno$, 18-year-old Dallas native Kaash Paige, and Harlem artist Delly will also be hitting up the festival's eighth instalment to deliver some fire performances. However, some additional acts are only slotted to perform in one of the three Texan cities. Rapper Doeman will be taking the stage in Houston, while DJ and producer Joaqu.n will make an appearance in Austin, and newcomer Gwapmizzle is set to perform in Dallas.

JMBLYA will once again kick off at Fair Park in Dallas on Friday, May 1st before heading over to the Circuit of The Americas racetrack in Austin on May 2nd. The festival will be returning to Houston once again on Sunday, May 3rd after a hiatus in 2018 at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium Parking Lot. Tickets are available for purchase on the official JMBLYA website.