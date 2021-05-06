After going through a year that saw music festivals across the world canceled due to the global pandemic, Lyrical Lemonade is giving music fans a big treat for waiting it out by bringing back The Summer Smash Festival in Chicago for summer 2021.



Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Presented by SPKRBX and set to go down over three days from August 20 - August 22, The Summer Smash is looking to be just that if we're judging based on the massive festival lineup. Based off first glances, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert will take turns as headliner acts over the weekend, with the A$AP Mob head honcho taking over for Day 1, the My Turn emcee following up on Day 2 and the Eternal Atake king himself closing things out on Day 3. Rocky's performance is a bit of a nostalgic one for us personally, as he was one of the last acts HNHH got to cover live at Barclays Center in Brooklyn last year for Yams Day 2020 (seen above) before the pandemic shut everything down.

The rest of the lineup is impressive to say the least, with each day of the festival boasting some hip-hop heavyweights for the new wave of rap. Day 1 sees Rocky being joined by Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, Lil Yachty, Mulatto, Swae Lee, Xavier Wulf, Yung Bans, BabySantana, BAHA BANK$, Bennett, CEO Trayle, Daniyel, Femdot, glaive, Goldenboymnny, Kaash Paige, Landon Cube, Supa Bwe, Teezo Touchdown and Yung Baby Tate.

In addition to Lil Baby, Day 2 will also see Baby Keem, City Girls, Coi Leray, Earl Sweatshirt, Gunna, Ski Mask The Slump God, Babyface Ray, Blueface, City Morgue, Famous Dex, Internet Money, Lil Eazzyy, Lil Gnar, MadeinTYO, SSGKobe, Yung Pinch, Cdot Honcho, CP, First Class Bee, Guwop Reign, Joey Purp, KA$HDAMI, Komla, Nina Tech, Qari, Queen Key, Trucar and 3800 Drippyy blessing the stage with performances on that Saturday.

Uzi closes the festival on Sunday, and he'll be getting help from the likes of 24kGoldn, Benny The Butcher, Carnage, The Kid Laroi, Lucki, NLE Choppa, Pooh Shiesty, $NOT, SoFaygo, Waka Flocka Flame, Young M.A, BKTHERULA, Cpochise, Danny Towers, Dro Kenji, Ericoda, Jasiah, Ken Car$on, Pi'erre Bourne, TheHxliday, Warhol.SS, Broke Boii, DCG, Kelo, Lei Dominique, NGEEYL, Slime Dollaz, Smiles 773 and TokenVlone. DJ sets will be handled by DJ Scheme, Zack Bia and GloUpJake.

Are you ready for The Summer Smash Festival 2021? Peep the lineup below and let us know your thoughts down below in the comments: