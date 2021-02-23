It has been some time since we've heard brand new solo material from A$AP Rocky aside from non-album loosies--since 2018 to be exact. Since the release of his third studio album Testing, the Harlem style King with other endeavors, particularly his fashion collaborations and modeling. He's been spending some time relaxing with his new beau Rihanna as well, packing on the PDA in paparazzi shots of the two. The "Sundress" artist revealed to fans on Twitter that despite the long wait, he's currently working on his upcoming fourth LP.



Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada

While interacting with fans on Twitter, the self-proclaimed "Pretty Mother F*cker" (yes--he seriously told Swedish police that was his nickname), let fans know that LP4 was en route. After a fellow verified account asked the rapper, "when you dropping a album Bruv ??," Rocky responded with a simple "WORKING ON IT RN."

At the time, not much is known about the forthcoming project nor the estimated time it is slated to be released. Back in 2019, Juicy J suggested that Rocky had already begun working on his upcoming album All Smiles. Since then, no further developments about the album have been made, but it has been suggested the 2018 single "Sundress" was meant to kick off the roll out of the project.

The upcoming album will serve as his first release since his unjust detainment in a Swedish prison after he was arrested for assault. The outpouring of support from the hiph-hop community and Donald Trump alike helped contributed to his eventual release.