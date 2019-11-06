A$AP Rocky's drip never really went anywhere. He is, was and always will be a pretty motherfucker by nature. The Harlem-based rapper has had himself a rough year, getting locked up in Sweden for assault and making international headlines when it was reported that he could spend several years in prison. He only ended up serving about one month before being released but still, we all were worried about the superstar. Well-known for his bars about designer clothing and for being spotted front row at Fashion Week events across the globe, the stylish artist proved to us, once again, that he has some of the best looks in the game.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

In his latest social upload, the AWGE member styles a varsity jacket with a myriad of iced-out chains around his neck. Seriously, it looks like he's got a few hundred thousand dollars hanging on his chest. He paired the ensemble with a simple green beanie but the focal point is definitely the jewelry. Of course, one outfit wasn't enough for Flacko. He took a couple of extra pics to flex a neon green casual look as well as his VLONE chain and a few Goyard trunks to keep his belongings safe and secure.

Do you think A$AP Rocky is the best dresser in the game?