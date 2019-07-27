It's evident that the decisions by Swedish prosecutors have incensed A$AP Rocky fans and supporters across the globe, but one woman's ire has gotten her arrested. Days ago news broke that Rocky had been formally charged with assault following an incident that occurred earlier this month in Sweden. Video evidence showed that Rocky and his entourage did what they could to avoid confrontation, but they ended up engaging in a violent incident involving two men who assaulted, stalked, and harassed them.

Prosecutors have decided not to file charges on one of the men, yet they've kept Rocky detained because they reportedly view him as a flight risk. President Trump and other government officials have reached out to the Swedish government, but that has not swayed prosecutors' decisions. Earlier this week, NBC Washington reports that a woman named Rebecca Kanter was so angry about Rocky's incarceration that she visited the Washington, D.C. Swedish Embassy complex and began hurling threats.

The news station reports that Kanter said she would "blow this motherf*cker up" and yelled at staff members while mentioning Rocky. She then went on to kick over a display and a coffee table before Secret Service officers arrested her. Kanter had visited the embassy the day before, as well, but that time she not only threatened to blow up the building, but she also tossed a soda at their doorway. Secret Service tried to arrest her for that incident but she was able to escape.

It seems as if Kanter wanted to get caught because she allegedly posted on social media about the disruption by writing, "Why isn't it breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night, that I vandalized the Wold Bank, that I vandalized the IMF ... why aren't I getting press for ASAP." Kanter was released on bond and will return to court on July 31. She's must stay away from the Swedish Embassy and face willfully injuring and damaging property of a foreign government and refusing to depart a foreign embassy charges.