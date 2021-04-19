A$AP Rocky has always been one to embrace the experimental, a quality that has seeped into the creation of his music. One need only look to 2018's divisive Testing, the last full-length project we've received from Rocky, to see his adventurous streak in action. This weekend, Rocky confirmed that he'll be diving headfirst into the strange and fascinating world of NFTs -- non-fungible tokens, a form of cryptocurrency that grants the rights to the exclusive ownership of a specific digital property.

Rocky teased the upcoming endeavor in a stylish teaser video -- alongside the appropriate caption of "My Fir$t NFT" -- which plays out as follows: "join A$AP Rocky as he releases his debut NFT collection on April 21st. Get your chance to buy some of his select pieces and a snippet of his unreleased song 'Sandman.' Every purchase gets raffled off to win one of the vehicles from the Injured Generation tour, or a studio visit to listen to the new album."

The collection will be made available exclusively on Nifty Gateway's website, precisely at 7 PM Est, April 21st. It remains unclear as to what the "select pieces" that Rocky is selling will be, nor is it exactly clear what one can do with ownership of a snippet. Still, it's a new endeavor from the typically elusive Rocky, and it's likely that many will be tuning in when the collection launches in a few days -- if only for the chance to visit Rocky in the studio and catch a glimpse at his upcoming album, presumably titled All $miles.

It feels like an increasing number of artists are gravitating toward NFTs, with Rocky joining the likes of Curren$y, Jeezy, Quavo, Jack Harlow, Azealia Banks, and more. Do you think the NFT has a place in the hip-hop landscape moving forward?

Michael Campanella/Redferns/Getty Images