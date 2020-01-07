A$AP Rocky's Testing is undoubtedly one of his most polarizing bodies of work to date. The rapper's third studio album wasn't necessarily received with open arms due to its experimental nature.



In a recent interview with Kerwin Frost, Rocky spoke on his project in hindsight but explained that he was expecting it to either be loved or hated without a middle ground in between. He did dish out on his feelings towards the project and compared it to Kanye West's Yeezus. On top of that, he revealed that Kanye West actually had a heavy hand in creating the album.

"It’s like you either love it or hate it. That’s one of those experiments where -- that was like my Yeezus," he said. "Ironically, Kanye helped me with that album... He came out to Berlin... Kanye, Virgil, Dave Chappelle, Mos Def," he continued. "I was just working on my album and MGMT came in and they helped produce. They was just helping me curate the album." Rocky then explained that Kanye had a hand on making "A$AP Forever" what it was. He also said that Kanye flew in the adidas team to Berlin during the process.

"My cult following, I think they get it, they love it. I don’t wanna put out nothing that’s fucking contemporary," he said. "I feel like if I listen to what everybody tell me to do I’m gonna be fucking confused bro. I'ma do what I want and what feel right."

Peep the clip at the 1:09:00 mark.

