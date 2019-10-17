This week, A$AP Rocky admitted to the world that, since the age of thirteen, he's been a sex addict. The Harlem-based rapper noted during a sit-down chat with Angie Martinez -- who always happens to get the most intimate information out of him -- that he had his first orgy at that age and cannot be ashamed or embarrassed about his addiction. This is something that Rocky has hinted at over the years, especially in his song "F*ckin' Problems." This weekend, the superstar was one of the major attractions at Rolling Loud Festival in New York City, showing love to his hometown crowd by performing some of his top hits to a loud ovation. At one point during the show, he started collecting women's undergarments that were thrown on stage, damn-near drowning in them and, if you ask me, that's the mood of the day.

A$AP Rocky is truly living his best life out here. Since his release from a harsh Swedish jail, he's been laying low, releasing one single and teasing the arrival of even more new music. At Rolling Loud, he continued his "Pretty Motherf*cker" ways by allowing dozens of women to toss their bras onto him, keeping an enormous grin on his face the entire time. Somebody was definitely excited about this.

Check out some highlights from Rocky's show below (including the bra footage) and be sure to check our feature detailing the best sets at the festival.