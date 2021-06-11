It seems A$AP Rocky can't stop winning in 2021. Amidst his new relationship with star Rihanna, the New York rapper is continuing his streak with a string of collaborations and upcoming events. Rocky is now immersing himself in the spotlight again, premiering an eccentric furry coat with complimentary glasses on Instagram. The green outfit, with overlapping layers of fur, comes in separate pieces straight from the design tables of high-end fashion line Bottega Veneta's in their new Wardrobe Collection 02 collection.

After a long year of Covid-19 quarantine, which seems only now to be letting up, home-wear and sweatpants-based outfits have not only become standardized but a new creative frontier. Without in-person work or school, many swapped the formality of conventional outfits for the comfort of sweatpants and hoodies. However, as A$AP Rocky and other celebrities have shown, there is a newly energized creative force behind such outfits. This new Bottega Veneta piece exemplifies this perfectly by meshing innovation with comfort.

Michael Campanella/Redferns/Getty Images

The collection comes with the jacket, hat, gloves, slides, goggles, and coat to be purchased individually; clearly, the New York Rapper couldn't settle on only a few aspects of the outfit. The Instagram post was captioned "It AINT A GRINCH, AINT A GROUCH. JUST BOTTEGA," with fans and contemporaries applauding the fit as well as begging for new music.

Do you think Rocky rocks this fit? Are you looking forward to new music from the A$AP member? Let us know, and check out the outfit below.