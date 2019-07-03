Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik has officially filed for divorce from her husband of just one year, DJ Ruckus. The couple was reported to have split one month ago and now the 28-year-old is making things official. The Blast is now reporting on news that drags A$AP Rocky in the thick of things since the "Praise The Lord" rapper is said to have had something to do with the break-up.

Sources tell the publication that Shanina and A$AP were seen partying together at Cirque Le Soir Superclub in Monaco at the same time the model and DJ Ruckus went on a split. Apparently, Ruckus felt there was more going on between his wife and rapper and called their night out on the town together "the last straw."



We can't say for sure what may or may not have conspired between A$AP and Shanina but the model was with him in Sweden when he was recently arrested on suspicion of assault. A$AP has maintained that he's innocent in the matter when he shared an explanation on Instagram of who exactly he was dealing with.

"SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE," he wrote alongside a video of the men who got beaten up. "THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK."