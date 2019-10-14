Though some younger fans likely know 50 Cent as more of a television mogul than a legendary rapper, rest assured that Fif's pedigree speaks for itself. With classic albums like Get Rich Or Die Tryin and The Massacre under his belt, 50 has proven to be an influential figure in hip-hop history, especially for younger New York up-and-comers. And while A$AP Rocky has established himself as a fixture in the rap game, you can bet he came up listening to the Southside Jamaica Queens legend at some point. During last night's performance at Rolling Loud New York, Rocky made sure to honor Fif in a major way.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

In the midst of his set, Flacko invited Fif onto the big stage for a medley performance, which featured hard-hitting cuts like "What Up Gangsta," "I Get Money," and the original "Big Rich Town." It's unfortunate that the pair never linked up for a collaboration, as it would have been prime time for a dual effort. Yet it's still cool to see a couple of New York artists show love to one another, putting aside their trollish differences in the name of the music.

Check out some footage from the concert below. Are you still listening to 50 Cent's music in 2019?