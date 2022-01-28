A$AP Rocky Brings Harlem Swag To NIGO's "Arya"

Co-founder of Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream Nigo is preparing to drop his first album in nearly 20 years. The designer and musician shared his last album, Ape Sounds in 2000, and this year, he'll be releasing, I Know Nigo.

Kicking off the official campaign for the album is the new single, "Arya" ft. A$AP Rocky. Nigo locks in with the Harlem trendsetter for a dizzying banger filled with hypnotizing piano keys and muddy bass. Rocky's boastful bars take center stage, detailing his fashion sensibilities and bragging about his lady. It's a promising teaser of what Nigo has in store on his first album in over 20 years but it's an even more promising glimpse into where Rocky will be heading on his follow-up to Testing.

Nigo's forthcoming album will boast additional features from Pharrell, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and more.

Check out the upcoming single from I Know Nigo below.

Quotable Lyrics

Twenty-one up, I'm Savage again (Uh)

Put a stack on your wig like fashion

Look how he matchin' again, now that is a trend

I'm blastin', aim at your cabbage

Splat on your trench, the color of radish

